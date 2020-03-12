Teen ejected in violent rollover crash

Pierce City teen suffered serious injuries in the crash according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol

NEWTON COUNY, Mo. — Wednesday evening about 6:40 PM Newton County dispatch center received a call regarding a rollover crash in the eastern part of the county. Pierce City Fire were toned while Newton County Ambulance, Granby Fire and East Newton Area Fire Protection District also responded.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol processed the crash scene. According to their initial report just released, 19-year-old, Dakota Hood, of Pierce City was ejected in the rollover crash.

“[Hood] lost controle on hillcrest, ran off the left side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned several times ejecting the driver.” MSGT M. Frazier, Missouri State Highway Patrol

Hood was alone in the vehicle, a 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix, traveling northbound on State Route W. He was not wearing his seat belt according to the initial report.

He was transported to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin and listed Wednesday evening in serious condition.