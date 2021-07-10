Teen drowns at Noel Friday evening

NOEL, Mo. — Just before 8:30 p.m. Friday evening McDonald County Emergency 911 were alerted to a missing juvenile male at Wayside Campground, 201 Minnow Springs Ave.

Noel Fire Department and Freeman Ambulance responded to US-59 and MO-90 at Elk River. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

WAYSIDE CAMPGROUND IN NOEL, MISSOURI, USE FINGERS TO SCROLL GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

After a short search the juvenile male was located and transported to Freeman West in Joplin. The 14-year-old male was pronounced at 10:58 p.m.

The investigating trooper Sgt. W.L. Burr initial report states, “Subject was playing in shallow water. Subject went too far into the water and drowned.”

Additionally information provided in the report states the victim was not wearing a floatation device.

As per Missouri State Highway Patrol policy, online reports do not include names of juveniles under 17 years of age.

