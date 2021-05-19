Tarzan Zerbini Circus is held over by popular demand; Six more shows Friday – Sunday

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Our home town Tarzan Zerbini Circus last week was such a great success they are extending six more shows, Friday – Sunday. So if you missed it, here is your chance.

The big top is in Webb City at the former Atwoods/Big Lots, 1899 S Madison Street. The ticket booth is now open daily so you can purchase them on-site or you can buy them online.

CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE.
One More Week in Joplin, MO!

HELD OVER BY POPULAR DEMAND! If you missed it, here's your last chance to see the Tarzan Zerbini Circus in Joplin/Webb City, Missouri for 2021. All promotions, discounts, and complimentary tickets from the first week will be honored. SAVE THE LINE and BUY ONLINE at www.JoplinCircus.com. Use promo code "websaver" and receive $10 off each ticket purchased.

Posted by Tarzan Zerbini Circus on Wednesday, May 19, 2021

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPFOXvznZju/ NATIONAL FIRST RESPONDERS WEEK — McKINLEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL IN JOPLIN CELEBRATE WITH A PARADE! https://www.instagram.com/p/CPDmj7En1zB/ SKILLET DRIVE-IN TOUR — CARTHAGE ROUTE 66 https://www.instagram.com/p/CPCY6kgHOxE/ THE DRIVE-IN THEATER TOUR — THE ROUTE 66 DRIVE-IN THEATRE — CARTHAGE, Mo. — What a concept LIVE! and in person music! Monett Professional Firefighters Local 2001 images overnight. Reports up to 6” rain fell in Southern Lawrence and Northern Barry County Monday. Kelley Creek flooded Broadway Downtown Monett, Missouri >> BIT.ly/2T006wQ “Its been a busy night so far for area districts. MRFD responded to 2 water rescues and a motor vehicle accident involving multiple vehicles that crews had to extract one patient from a vehicle. Cause of the accident was due to flood water across US Hwy 60. Reminder to turn around don’t drown. More rain is expected through the week. Special thanks to Purdy Fire, Monett City Fire, Aurora Rural Fire Dist, Barry County Sherriff Office and Missouri Dept of Conservation for all the assistance.” COURTESY MONETT RURAL FIRE DISTRICT UPDATED TO FATAL CRASH STATUS ON TUESDAY — HEAD-ON CRASH AT HIGHWAY SPEEDS — CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Monday just before 1:00 p.m. on MO-171 south of Center Creek a head-on crash involving two vehicles. Two people rushed trauma to area hospitals and a third rushed serious. Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for the updated story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission

Joplin News First