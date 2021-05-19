Tarzan Zerbini Circus is held over by popular demand; Six more shows Friday – Sunday

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Our home town Tarzan Zerbini Circus last week was such a great success they are extending six more shows, Friday – Sunday. So if you missed it, here is your chance.

The big top is in Webb City at the former Atwoods/Big Lots, 1899 S Madison Street. The ticket booth is now open daily so you can purchase them on-site or you can buy them online.

One More Week in Joplin, MO! HELD OVER BY POPULAR DEMAND! If you missed it, here's your last chance to see the Tarzan Zerbini Circus in Joplin/Webb City, Missouri for 2021. All promotions, discounts, and complimentary tickets from the first week will be honored. SAVE THE LINE and BUY ONLINE at www.JoplinCircus.com. Use promo code "websaver" and receive $10 off each ticket purchased. Posted by Tarzan Zerbini Circus on Wednesday, May 19, 2021

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF