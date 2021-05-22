Tarzan Zerbini Circus extend another weekend of shows

by: Shannon Becker

Posted:

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Our home town Tarzan Zerbini Circus last week was such a great success they are extending six more shows, Friday – Sunday. So if you missed it, here is your chance.

The big top is in Webb City at the former Atwoods/Big Lots, 1899 S Madison Street. The ticket booth is now open daily so you can purchase them on-site or you can buy them online.

One More Week in Joplin, MO!

HELD OVER BY POPULAR DEMAND! If you missed it, here’s your last chance to see the Tarzan Zerbini Circus in Joplin/Webb City, Missouri for 2021. All promotions, discounts, and complimentary tickets from the first week will be honored. SAVE THE LINE and BUY ONLINE at www.JoplinCircus.com. Use promo code “websaver” and receive $10 off each ticket purchased.

