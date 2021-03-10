Tanker Rollover on MO-43 Disrupts Traffic South of Petro

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 1:30 PM Newton County Emergency Communications were alerted to a tanker rollover south of Petro on MO-43.

  • MO-43 ROADWAY CLOSED
  • NORTH SIDE: DUTCH ELM
  • SOUTH SIDE: FOLIAGE/STATE HWY C

Redings Mill Fire District are on the scene and information received is that the tank is empty but it is pressurized. It’s not thought to have damaged the tank. However fluids are leaking from the diesel fuel tank and motor.

According to early reports the driver is not seriously injured. He was communicating with authorities.

