Talking Trash in Joplin; Trucks Resume Where They Left Off; Drop Off Trash Locations

JOPLIN, Mo. — Republic Waste hope to get trucks rolling Thursday but they will pick up the schedule where they left off.

If you can’t wait that long they still have drop off locations across the city. Republic will leave the blue roll-offs out throughout the weekend and remove them early next week as time permits.

DROP OFF TRASH LOCATIONS

Schifferdecker Park

McClelland Park

Public Works Center

To read the full release of information click here to the City of Joplin website.

McClelland Park location at SHELTER 1