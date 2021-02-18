Talking Trash in Joplin; Trucks Resume Where They Left Off; Drop Off Trash Locations

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. — Republic Waste hope to get trucks rolling Thursday but they will pick up the schedule where they left off.

If you can’t wait that long they still have drop off locations across the city. Republic will leave the blue roll-offs out throughout the weekend and remove them early next week as time permits.

  • DROP OFF TRASH LOCATIONS
  • Schifferdecker Park
  • McClelland Park
  • Public Works Center

To read the full release of information click here to the City of Joplin website.

McClelland Park location at SHELTER 1

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Joplin News First