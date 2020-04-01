T-bone rollover crash near stadium

East 4th was closed for a little over an hour on Wednesday afternoon as the crash was removed from the roadway

JOPLIN, Mo. — East 4th Street and South High Ave Wednesday afternoon was the location of a T-bone rollover crash. The crash at 2:15 PM initiated a dispatch call for Joplin Fire Department Rescue 3, Ladder 1, Engine 3 and METS Ambulance to respond.

Officer Lacy Baxter tells us today that a Honda CRV was traveling northbound on South High and was struck in the drivers side by an eastbound Toyota Tacoma. The crash caused the CRV to roll onto it’s top.

A traffic detour was set up by Joplin Police and Joplin Fire, diverting traffic on the west side at School Avenue to 5th Street. Then on the east side stopping and diverting traffic at Club Ave to 5th Street.

All occupants of both vehicles declined medical transport to a hospital. However one might be trasnported POV (privately operated vehicle). However it is still labeled as a non-injury crash.

Traffice resumed to all lanes at 3:30 PM as Santa Fe Towing removed both vehicles and cleaned the roadway.