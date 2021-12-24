T-bone crash sends woman to hospital on Christmas eve; Webb City traffic detoured for an hour

Crash closed the eastbound lanes of MacArthur/MO-171 for an hour on Friday afternoon.

WEBB CITY, Mo. – About 12:45 p.m. Friday information received of a two vehicle crash along MacAurthur/MO-171 in Webb City, Missouri causing traffic delays as the eastbound lanes were blocked.

On the scene Webb City Police tell us a westbound vehicle struck a vehicle t-bone that was entering MacArthur/MO-171 from a business located about 1/3 mile west of the Frisco Trail crossing.

A 74-year-old female, driver of the vehicle t-boned was transported with serious injuries to a Joplin area hospital. Officers tell us she was alert while being transported.

Webb City Fire Dept worked to control the traffic as the roadway was scattered with debris. The roadway was reopened after Webb City Public Works street sweeper cleaned the surface about an hour after the crash.

H&H Wrecker were summoned to remove both vehicles.

We will edit this article with more information as it becomes availabe from authorities. Stay with Joplin News First as we continue to learn more. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.