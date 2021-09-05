T-bone crash sends SUV off road

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 2:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon Emergency Dispatch locations received alerts regarding a two vehicle crash at East 32nd and South Reinmiller Road. It was determined to be in the city limits of Joplin.

Joplin Fire Department, METS ambulance and Joplin Police responded.

Ofc. J. Dykstra of the Joplin Police Department tell us on scene, this is a non-injury crash. No one was transported to a hospital by ambulance.

The crash involved an eastbound pickup, on East 32nd. Ofc. Dykstra noted the long skid marks made by the pickup. And a northbound SUV, on Reinmiller Road, that pulled into the path of the pickup.



Schraders Towing removed both vehicles from the crash scene.

