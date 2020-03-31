T-bone crash sends one to hospital on East 7th

JOPLIN, Mo. — Tuesday afternoon around 2:30 PM Joplin Fire Department Ladder 1 was dispatched to a reported two vehicle crash, 1030 East 7th Street. METS ambulance was already on the scene.

T-bone crash occurred almost directly in front of O’Reily’s Automotive. Red SUV slammed the side of a silver passenger car.

One person in the silver vehicle was transported to Mercy Joplin with non-life threatening injuries.

Westbound traffic was blocked by the crash so traffic was diverted North onto South Michigan Ave.

Cottrill’s Towing removed both vehicles from the scene.





