T-Bone crash near Leonard Park ends with car on its side

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 4:15 p.m. Saturday Joplin Dispatch were alerted to reports of a crash at East 4th and South Florida.

Joplin Fire, Joplin Police, and METS ambulance responded.

Joplin Police tell us as on scene one person was transported to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The two vehicles were in the SE corner of the intersection. A grey vehicle on all four wheels was traveling south and t-boned a white vehicle that was traveling east. The white vehicle was on its side.

Appleton’s Wrecker and Nixon’s Wrecker both each removed a vehicle from the crash scene.

