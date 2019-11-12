T-Bone crash injures two people Tuesday morning

18th and South Wall, temps felt like 0 at the time of the crash

JOPLIN, Mo. — T-Bone crash occurred on the Tuesday morning commute at the cross streets of South Wall and West 18th Street.

METS EMS and Joplin Fire Department were dispatched around 7:57 AM to this crash where it was noted that the passenger car had significant intrusion on the passenger side.

Intrusion means how far the crash pushed into the passenger/driver compartment. Note the passenger door and how far it is pushed in from the crash.

That intrusion according to medical personnel radio reports describe what could be serious injuries to a 72-year-old female passenger.

More information as it becomes available from the Joplin Police Department.

Temperatures were 0° with the wind chill and a temp of 9° made it a very cold. These cold temperatures are record-tying chills. Not felt before on this date since 1911 according to Meteorologist Chase Bullman. Read his article by clicking here.