T-bone crash flips SUV, driver ejected through sunroof police state

DUQUESNE, Mo. — Just before 6:45 PM Wednesday evening Duquesne Police Department, METS Ambulance and Duenweg Fire Department were dispatched to reports of a two vehicle crash at East 20th and South Reinmiller Road. Radio reports stated a person had been ejected from one of the vehicles.

Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies were contacted to assist with traffic control at the crash scene.

East 20th and South Reinmiller Road is nearly the eastern edge of Duquesne city limits and also where Wildwood Baptist Church is located.

Duquesne Police tell us this evening that the passenger vehicle was traveling eastbound on East 20th. It struck a Silver SUV in the side, t-bone. The force of the t-bone crash was so hard, causing the SUV to roll and eject the driver through the sunroof. The SUV came to rest upright, on it’s wheels.

The passenger car was being operated by a 42-year-old female. A juvenile child was restrained in a 5-point harness carseat in the backseat. Injuries to both are considered non life-threatening. They were transported to Freeman Hospital West.

The driver of the SUV, 63-year-old male, was transported Priority One, lights and sirens, to an area hospital where an update on his condition is not known at this time.











NOTE: Joplin News First delayed the release of images and information regarding this serious crash.

