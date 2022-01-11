T-bone crash east of Neck City, Mo.; Serious injuries to female driver

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Monday evening shortly after 6:00 p.m. Jasper County Emergency Communications were alerted to a report of a two-vehicle crash east of Neck City, Mo. in the county jurisdiction.

Tri-Cities Fire, METS ambulance, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

The vehicles collided in a t-bone crash, in the intersection of CR 210 and Nutmeg Road. They then both traveled into the ditch on the NE corner.

Cpl J.L. Prewitt of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D releases details in his preliminary report stating Scott Whitehall, 57, of Jasper, Mo. was driving a 2018 Toyota Camry eastbound on Nutmeg Road. He was not injured. He was wearing his seatbelt as his car landed on its side.

Also of Jasper, Mo. was the driver of the second vehicle, Stacy Meeks, 33. She was driving a 2006 Suzuki Aerio traveling northbound on CR 210. She was not wearing her seat belt and suffered serious injuries. She sought treatment at Freeman West in Joplin.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF

Stay with Joplin News First as we continue to learn more. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.