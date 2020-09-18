T-bone crash East 7th at Ewert Park

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 9:30 PM Joplin 911 Dispatch were alerted to a serious two vehicle crash at East 7th & Murphy Blvd/S Illinois.

METS Ambulance, Joplin Fire Department and Joplin Police responded.

The two vehicles, an extended cab pickup and a small SUV/crossover, collided in the intersection but the force of the collision pushed them into the grass at Ewert Park bordering the northwest corner of the intersection, 1000 bk east 7th and Murphy Blvd.

Joplin Police Cpl Trina Jones tells us this serious crash has resulted with two transported with injuries. Injuries to the occupants of the SUV/crossover are not thought to be life-threatening, 51-year-old female passenger and 56-year-old male driver.

No one in the pickup required medical transport from the scene.

A utility pole was struck and damaged, Liberty Utilities were notified. However the damage did not cause a loss of power and there were no downed lines.

Although construction has been ongoing in that area all lanes have been opened for more than a week and any work occurring is well off the roadway.

We will update the story with more information as it becomes available from the JPD. Most likely an update will not be released until Friday we were told.