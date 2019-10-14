T-Bone crash; Barely misses panhandler spot

City of Joplin removed the strict panhandling restrictions, however the ACLU continued the lawsuit

(64801) — Monday afternoon about 2:30 PM two people were transported to area hospitals after a t-bone crash. As the crash occurred at East 7th and South St Louis one vehicle was pushed onto the sidewalk. Barely missing the spot normally occupied by a panhandler.

A passenger in the Ford pickup. And the driver, who was the sole occupant, of the passenger car. Both suffered non life-threatening injuries.

No panhandler injuries reported to authorities. But a tipster told us there was a panhandler just feet away from where the crash came to a stop.

JOPLIN PANHANDLER ORDINANCE HISTORY

March of 2018 Joplin City Council added a new section to its panhandling ordinance. It’s parameters were; intersections where the speed limit is more than 35 mph, must stay 150 away. Stay off highway dividers or medians.

In July 2018 the ACLU filed a lawsuit on behalf of a homeless man, saying his rights were violated by restricting where he could panhandle.

City of Joplin officials cited safety concerns at busy intersections while the ACLU argued First Amendment Rights.

October 2018 Joplin removed the stricter section of the ordinance at the hopes of the lawsuit being dismissed. But it was not.

The suit settled out of court in early 2019.

Joplin City Municipal Codes can be found here. Reference ch. 90. https://library.municode.com/mo/joplin/codes/