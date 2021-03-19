SWMO DWI Task Force Checkpoint; Multiple Agencies Combine Efforts Friday Night for Deterrence and Visibility

JOPLIN, Mo. — Friday evening around 8:00 PM officers and support services began arriving to the intersection of East 7th and Illinois/Murphy Blvd. Setting up a rarely-seen DWI Checkpoint.

Sgt Jared Delzell of the Joplin Police Department tells us tonight is a coordinated effort of multiple agencies, SWMO DWI Task Force. Additionally stating that fatal crashes are up. And specifically crashes involving impaired drivers.

STATISTICS

2011 to 2015 there was one alcohol related fatality.

2017 8 of 11 fatal crashes involved impaired drivers.

Last 4 years there have been 5 or more each year.





CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE, USE FINGERS TO ZOOM

“Tonight the goal is about deterrence and visibility,” Sgt Delzell tells us. “And of course if there is an impaired driver they will be arrested.”

SWMO DWI Taskforce is made of numerous agencies. Here tonight we observe; Carterville Police, Joplin Police, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and others.

Also supporting the efforts behind the scenes are members of MADD.

We will update this article with with more information and images. Watch for our live video updates from the checkpoint.