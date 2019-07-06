SWMO DWI Task Force, Part of Statewide Campaign on Independence Day Weekend

Missouri State Highway Patrol stats say in 2018 four people were killed over the July 4 holiday and another 220 suffered injuries.

(Jasper County, Missouri) — Friday night Joplin Police worked alongside Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies as part of a statewide campaign to locate impaired drivers on Missouri roadways.

It is all a part of a statewide campaign over the July 4 holiday that is funded by the state so local agencies are not taking money out of their own pockets.

According to statistics from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, in 2018 four people were killed over the July 4 holiday and another 220 suffered injuries.

Historically July 4 weekend is one of the deadliest on the water and roads in Missouri due to alcohol.

Friday night’s campaign is also part of the Joplin Police program, #weareouttheretoo It was written and designed to eliminate impaired driving in the Joplin area. JPD received a grant to fund it for 18-months That grant runs out at the end of this month.

Statistics were not immediately available upon our requests early Saturday morning. We will update here with information when it becomes available to the public from agencies involved.