SWMO DWI Task Force: Checkpoint Statistics Released from Weekend

JOPLIN, Mo. — Friday evening March 19 the Joplin Police Department as part of the SWMO DWI Task Force and support of MADD volunteers held a DWI checkpoint at East 7th and South Illinois Ave in Joplin beginning at 9:00 PM.
“The goals of the checkpoint were to: 1. Detect and apprehend impaired drivers 2. Raise Awareness to the dangers of Driving while intoxicated or impaired. 3. Encourage people to plan events and alternate transportation accordingly.”JOPLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following numbers were recorded from the checkpoint:
- 1022 drivers were contacted
- 17 field sobriety test were conducted on subjects
- 10 DWI’s
- 8 total tickets
- 2 Warrant arrests
- 12 Individuals arrested
