Swerving to miss a deer causes 360° spin and crash

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just shortly after 2:30 AM Jasper County Emergency Communications were alerted to reports of a single vehicle crash on just east of Prosperity Road on HH/Fir Road.

Carterville Fire Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

Trooper A.J. Cook of Troop D tells us at the scene there were no injuries to the male driver. “The driver swerved to miss a deer,” and it did 360° off the roadway.

Schrader’s Towing was summoned to remove the passenger vehicle.







Conditions at the time of the crash were steady rain and 43°. The roadway was wet.

