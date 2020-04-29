SWAT called to home invasion burglary; Suspect locked himself inside victim’s residence

JOPLIN, Mo. — The tornado sirens began sounding about 6:05 PM as radar indicated storms moving from Kansas were possible to create a tornado. There were not official reports of funnel clouds on the ground. However there is some damage. No injuries that we are aware of at this time. Wind gusts at their highest were 62 mph at the Joplin Airport.

The tornado warning expired at 6:30 PM. Then at 7:43 PM the National Weather Service at Springfield cancelled the tornado watch in Jasper County for the rest of the evening.