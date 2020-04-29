SWAT called to home invasion burglary; Suspect locked himself inside victim’s residence

JOPLIN, Mo. — The early morning hours of Wednesday Joplin Police call in SWAT after man refuses to leave residence. It began as a verbal altercation at 805 S Connor where it’s alleged, Jessie Baily, 42 of Joplin, stabbed the dog of the residence and then fled north to 723 S Connor. But it didn’t stop there, Joplin Police tell us SWAT was called to a residence in the next block regarding Bailey a short time later.
On April 29, 2020 at approximately 1:15 A.M. Joplin Officers were dispatched to 723 S. Connor Ave for a burglary in progress call. Upon arrival victims reported that a male suspect had knocked on their door and after opening it swung a knife at them cutting a male resident in the home. The residents fled the home and the suspect identified as Jessie Bailey (42 of Joplin) locked himself inside their residence alone. Officers gave commands for Bailey to exit 723 S. Connor Ave without response. Joplin SWAT was called to the scene. The male was taken into custody by Joplin Police at 3:57 A.M.Joplin Police Department
Jessie Bailey arrested for:
- 1st Degree Burglary
- 1st Degree Assault
- Resisting Arrest
- Animal Abuse