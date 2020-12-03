SUV t-boned and rolls on West 26th

JOPLIN, Mo. — 12:15 PM Thursday afternoon a two vehicle crash was reported to Joplin Emergency Dispatch. One was reported to be on it’s top, located on West 26th near Picher Ave.

Joplin Fire Department, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. Radio reports first observation of Joplin Fire, “we do have one SUV on it’s top.”

Sgt Jared Delzell of the Joplin Police Department tells us an SUV was westbound on 26th and was struck by the northbound passenger vehicle on South Picher.

One person was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries and others were not injured.

Coats Towing removed the SUV from the roadway.

More information as it becomes available from the Joplin Police Department.