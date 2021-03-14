SUV Rolls on Rain Soaked I-49

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly after 4:30 PM Sunday afternoon Newton County Central Communications were alerted to a crash along I-49 near the 35 mile marker in the steady rain.

Redings Mill Fire District, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Newton County Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol and MODOT Emergency Response were notified.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers tell us it was a single vehicle crash. SUV was traveling north on I-49 and left the roadway near the edge of the Hwy V on-ramp to I-49 and came to rest on it’s top.





One person was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Ron’s Towing of Neosho was summoned to remove the vehicle from the crash scene.

