SUV Rolls Multiple Times in Crash with Pickup, Thursday Between Riverton and Galena

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Shortly after 9:00 AM Thursday morning Cherokee County Emergency Communications were alerted to a two vehicle crash on SE KS-66 near SE 85th.

Galena Fire Department, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies and Baxter Springs Ambulance Service responded.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies tell us at the scene, the crash involved two vehicles, SUV and pickup. Both were traveling east on SE KS-66 and collided. The SUV rolled multiple times coming to rest partially in the median and in the roadway, but on it’s wheels.

Authorities tell us no one required medical transport by ambulance. Everyone in the SUV, including an adult and three juveniles were uninjured. They were all checked out by EMS staff on the scene.









The driver of the pickup also was not injured.

We will update our article here with more information as it becomes available from authorities. Click here to save our news tab on your phone or digital device as a bookmark.

