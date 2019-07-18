SUV ROLLOVER IN CRASH WITH MINIVAN, S RANGELINE

Joplin Police tell us no reported injuries requiring transport via EMS

(Joplin, Mo.) — Joplin Police, Joplin Fire Department and Joplin Emergency Medical Services were dispatched at 4:32 PM Thursday to the area of 1100 S Rangeline to reports of a two vehicle crash.

Reported to be a rollover crash. An SUV on it’s top in the northbound lanes. A minivan in the middle lanes further to the south.

MoDOT Emergency Response responded to help with traffic control and initially moved the rolled SUV with a tow-rope to the edge of the roadway. Then later used the cattle-guard on the front of the truck to complete moving it.

SUV ROLLOVER IN CRASH WITH MINIVAN ON S RANGELINE

