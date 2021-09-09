SUV overturns in work zone on I-49

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 10:45 a.m. Thursday morning reports of a crash on I-49 near the Gateway Exit, 33.8 mile marker, in the construction zone where new asphalt is being laid.

Redings Mill Fire District, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies and and Newton County ambulance responded. The Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.











CLICK TO ENLARGE, USE FINGERS TO ZOOM

A single vehicle crash in the southbound lane, it was off the roadway and on its side. The female driver was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Chucks Towing was summoned to remove the vehicle.

We will update this article as more information is released. Stay with Joplin News First for Breaking News and more on our news tab at FSHP. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.