SUV overturns I-44 W near Okla. line, Joplin Police Sgt Ketrina Jones with update on driver

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 12:00 a.m. Saturday morning reports of a crash along I-44 westbound in Newton County alerted Joplin Dispatch to notify EMS.

Joplin Fire, Newton County Ambulance and Joplin Police responded emergency to I-44 west at 2.2 mile marker.

Sgt Ketrina Jones of the Joplin Police Dept tells us on scene a single vehicle crash with driver as the sole occupant.

She tells us the vehicle overturned in the crash.

Santa Fe Towing removed the SUV from the north ditch of the westbound lanes.

