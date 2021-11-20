SUV overturned, edge of going into Joplin Creek; DWI crash investigation states Sgt Jared Swann

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police Sgt Jared Swann tells us they are investigating a DWI crash.

An overturned SUV was on the precipice of falling into the water of Joplin Creek. Located on NW Murphy Blvd, just west of the Kansas City Southern railroad trestle over Joplin Creek.

Initially Joplin Fire Dept and METS ambulance responded. Sgt Swann says the single male driver was not injured.

Officers determined the SUV was traveling west, crossed the creek and overturned in a single vehicle crash.

Comers Towing removed the SUV.

