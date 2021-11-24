SUV overturned in ditch, Royal Heights Neighborhood of Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 6:20 p.m. Wednesday evening reports on our tipline told us about a crash with an overturned car in Royal Heights, 1200 block of Euclid.

Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police Dept and METS ambulance responded emergency.

Joplin Police tell us on the scene, single vehicle crash, the driver was not injured. It had just begun raining and the driver said wipers weren’t clear yet, the vehicle overturned in the deep east ditch.

Comers Wrecker removed the totaled vehicle.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available from Joplin Police.

