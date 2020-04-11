SUV rollover crash loaded with kids, all escaping serious injuries

All four children were under the age of 10, the driver was a 30-year-old female from Carthage

JASPER COUNTY (Rural Duenweg) — Friday evening just before 8:00 PM reports of a single vehicle rollover crash just east of Joplin, Prosperity Road at the curve and east Zora. Jasper County dispatch then alerted Duenweg Fire Department, METS ambulance and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Missouri State Highway Patrol are processing the crash. Trooper J. Drum told us at the scene of the rollover the SUV was traveling westbound.

There was one adult in the vehicle, the female driver, 30, and then four children as passengers. All four were under the age of 10. They were all transported to the hospital in two separate ambulances. All suffering non-life threatening injuries.

Cardinal Towing removed the SUV from the roadway. It was to the east of the intersection in the middle of the curve.

