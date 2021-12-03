SUV launches over North Fork of Spring River, overturns on far bank in crash

Joplin News First

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 9:00 a.m. Jasper County Emergency Communications were alerted to reports of an SUV crash north of Alba, Mo. on State Route O.

Tri-Cities Fire, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and METS ambulance responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. 

Tpr B. Crockett of Troop D tells us on the scene the driver says she fell asleep. SUV was traveling north, left the roadway and then jumped over the water, barely hitting the shoreline on the other side, then overturning.

11421 COUNTY ROAD 200 (State Route O) IS AT THE NORTH FORK SPRING RIVER.

The adult female was transported with injuries unknown however she was awake and alert when being transported. 

She was wearing her seat belt. 

We anticipate more information regarding this crash later Friday. Click here then set our FSHP news tab as a bookmark on your phone or digital device. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Joplin News First