SUV launches off guardrail, coming to rest near creek

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 11:30 PM Thursday night emergency dispatch alerted Diamond Fire Department, Newton County Ambulance, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies and Jasper County Sheriff’s officials to reports of a vehicle that had crashed near a creek along Newton Road.

Upon arrival the vehicle had traveled a long distance from the roadway, coming to rest near a creek. It was stopped from going into the creek by hitting a tree and causing extensive damage to the 2012 GMC Traverse. The driver was unresponsive but was still breathing with a pulse.

The 27-year-old Sarcoxie man, Toukhua Xiong, was transported to an area hospital and was found to only have suffered minor injuries.

One Officer told us on the scene, had it not been for a passerby who noticed flashing hazard lights in the brush? It’s unknown how long he would have been there waiting to be found.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol initial crash report can be found by clicking here. Reideger’s Towing of Neosho removed the vehicle from the crash scene.







CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE THEN USE FINGERS TO ZOOM.