SUV into dry creek bed; Notorious intersection, Flashback Sept 2020 Chevy Silverado towing 70-foot mobile home

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday morning at 9:28 a.m. Newton County Central Dispatch were alerted to reports of a crash at Douglas Fir and MO-86.

Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Deputies and Newton Co Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

MO-86 & DOUGLAS FIR ROAD – The intersection is familiar and notorious for crashes. Going east you have a sharp downhill turn going on Douglas Fir, that T’s at MO-86. Sept. 2020 in the middle of the night a Chevy Silverado towing an 70-foot mobile home didn’t make the turn. And it was one of our most-read articles of all-time.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Tpr Clark tells us on scene it was a single vehicle crash and the driver was traveling east on Douglas Fir and failed to make the turn onto MO-86, going off into the dry creek bed.

The female driver was the sole occupant and was transported by Newton County Ambulance to a Joplin, Mo. hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

We anticipate an update to information from Tpr Clark later and we will edit this article with new information.

Chuck’s Towing removed the vehicle and debris from the crash scene. Traffic was delayed a short time along MO-86 but reopened around 10:40 a.m.

DOUGLAS FIR ROAD AND MO-86 IN NEWTON COUNTY, MO.

