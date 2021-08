SENECA, Mo. — About 11 a.m. Sunday morning Seneca Police were alerted to reports a vehicle that had driven into the front of a convenient store.

Seneca Police Chief James Altic tells us an SUV jumped the curb and drove through the front doors into Big Daddy’s, 1817 Washington Street, Seneca.

The SUV completely entered the building, knocking down displays and shelving.

No one was injured.

The cause is under investigation.