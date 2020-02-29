SUV crash takes out light pole, then drives it down Main Street



JOPIN, Mo. — Shorty after 1:30 PM METS ambulance and Joplin Fire Department we’re alerted to a reported single vehicle crash in the 900 bk South Main in Joplin. A female driver experiencing a medical condition, crashed into a light pole.

The SUV was southbound on South Main, struck a light pole, taking it out. Then continued traveling south about 75 feet down the edge of the sidewalk taking out a small sign too. But the light pole from the corner traveled with the maroon SUV the whole time. It came to rest on the electric line, and still embedded in the front of the SUV.

Joplin Police told us on the scene that a single female experienced a medical issue and was transported for treatment to an area hospital. Her injuries or condition are not thought to be life-threatening.

Liberty Utilities were summoned shortly after 1:40 PM, after EMS arrived and could quickly assess the situation. The light pole was resting precariously on an electric line.

No emergency workers or others were injured in the incident.

Joplin Police, Joplin Fire Department, METS, Appleton Towing, Liberty Utilities and MoDOT Emergency Response worked to clear the traffic crash. The maroon SUV appeared to be a total loss.

More information as it becomes available.







CLICK IMAGES TO ENLARGE