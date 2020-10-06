Suspicious person leads Webb City Police on pursuit into Joplin, male facing Felony charges in custody

Suspect facing Felony Resisting, Fleeing by Vehicle, among other charges to be determined.

JOPLIN, Mo. — Police pursuit overnight from Webb City to Joplin ends with a suspect in custody.

Webb City Police officers tell us around 4:30 AM they received a call regarding a suspicious person on the west side of town. As Webb City officers arrived a vehicle with that suspicious person driving fled, initiating a pursuit.

PURSUIT PATH: Webb City into Joplin

West from Colonial on 171

South on Prairie Flower

South (con’t) N. St. Louis

East through Joplin East Town Neighborhood

NW through Landreth Park

Crossing N. Main into Roanoke Neighborhood

Ends: Murphy Blvd and Lone Elm. Vehicle abandoned and male subject flees into wooded area, Southern edge of North Ridge Neighborhood.

Officers state along the path of the pursuit Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted and as they entered Joplin city limits JPD assisted.

The black Lexus was spiked along the way, disabling the vehicle. Near Eagle Picher the lone occupant fled into a wooded area.

A perimeter was set. Joplin Police K9 was prepared to be released into the woods, when announced they were releasing the K9 the suspect came out of the woods with no incident.

We will have more information later from Webb City Police as they investigate what occurred, however officers say initially he will be charged with: