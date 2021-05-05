Suspicious fire in Rosedale Neighborhood

by: Shannon Becker

JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly before 4:00 AM Cpl Tyler Christensen tells us that they responded to the 2400 block of South Florida to reports of an unknown trouble.

Upon arrival they found a residence on fire.

Then at 4:00 AM Joplin Fire Department were dispatched to the structure fire at 2421 South Florida.

Cpl Christensen tells us they transported one man to a hospital for evaluation as they investigate what could easily be called a suspicious fire. There is no threat to the public.

Joplin Fire Department are still on the scene of the fire as of the initial printing of this article at 5:23 AM.

