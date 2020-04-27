Suspicious device in abandoned vehicle, awaiting bomb squad

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (Airport Drive) — ABOUT 2:00 PM today Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to 422 East Fountain Road to check on a abandoned vehicle.

“We ran a check on the vehicle and it had a hit on it, possibly being stolen. As we are looking in the windows of the vehicle we noticed something that could be potentially an explosive device. So we have evacuated trailers from around the vehicle and we have contacted the bomb squad. Now we are waiting on the bomb squad from Springfield to respond.” SGT Tim Williams, JASCO

Do not come to the trailer park to be a spectator. And that is for your safety he tells us.

SGT Williams goes on to say if you live in the park and have not been evacuated, stay in your home.

More information as it becomes available. This is a developing story. Watch for our live story.