Suspicious car fire, abandoned, on the edge of town

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 9:00 PM Joplin Emergency Dispatch began receiving alerts of a vehicle fire near 32nd and Schifferdecker, south of Casey’s General Store.

Joplin Police, Joplin Fire Department and METS ambulance responded.

Joplin Fire Department arrived in minutes and extinguished the passenger car, Mercedes, which was fully engulfed in flames. It is located up a small drive behind a chain. No one in or around the vehicle.

Joplin Police tell us they are searching the area. Reports are a person was seen fleeing the area to the north. No one was located as of the initial printing of this article.

They confirmed to us the car is actually located just feet outside the city limits in Newton County. The tags do not match the vehicle. However it is unknown if the vehicle is reported stolen.

Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies will handle the investigation.

