Suspected DWI driver takes out light pole downtown

Early Wednesday morning southbound driver crossed all lanes of traffic taking out a decorative lightpole on the opposite side of the road at 7th and Main

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Fire Department and METS ambulance were alerted to reports of a single vehicle crash around 3:40 AM at 7th and South Main in Joplin early Wednesday morning.

Upon arrival Joplin Fire Department observed a single vehicle into a decorative downtown light pole and power lines across the vehicle.

FUN FACT: WHEN YOU DAMAGE PROPERTY IN A CRASH AND YOU ARE AT FAULT, LIKE A LIGHT POLE IN A CRASH? YOUR INSURANCE WILL PAY FOR REPAIRS, EVEN IF IT’S GOVERNMENT PROPERTY, LIKE THIS LIGHT POLE.

Joplin Police at the scene tell us it was a single vehicle crash, it was southbound, crossing all lanes of traffic then striking a light pole on the northbound side of the road.

Joplin Fire Department contacted Liberty Utlities and also Joplin Public Works who both had to address issues with damaged property at the crash scene.

Joplin Police stated the single occupant of the vehicle had been transported as a possible DWI suspect but no arrests or charges had been made as of news time.

Appleton’s Towing Service cleared the vehicle from the crash scene around 5:40 AM.