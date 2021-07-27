Suspect tells police he was stabbed in altercation, but Detectives recognize him from security footage as the Burglar who cut himself on glass

JOPLIN, Mo. — July 26th, 2021 officers with the Joplin Police Department responded to the Bungalow Day Spa at 2928 S. Main Street for a report of a burglary.

Officers found a window had been broken to the business and found blood in several areas of the business. During their investigation, officers obtained video surveillance of the suspect, who was described as a shirtless, white male with distinct tattoos.

Officers were able to positively identify the suspect as Jeremy Blevins, age 31 of Joplin.

Shortly after 9:15 p.m. Blevins claimed he was stabbed in an altercation and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

As the investigation continued, the same business was found to have been burglarized on July 18th the same window being broken by the same method. Blevins was also positively identified in the surveillance video images as the suspect in that Burglary as well.

Blevins was treated for his injuries, released from the hospital and later arrested and transported to the Joplin City Jail.

Charges are being sought against Blevins: