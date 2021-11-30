Suspect shot in Baxter Springs, Kan. home invasion according to police

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. – Monday evening just before 8:45 p.m. Baxter Springs Police officers responded to 2305 Cleveland Ave, according to a press release, “to the report of a person breaking into the residence. Officers were advised on the way to the scene one adult male had been shot.”

Upon arrival officers of BPD and assisting agencies Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies and Quapaw Marshals, located Shawn James Tallant Jr. of Baxter Springs. “Officers observed he was suffering two gunshot wounds.”

Investigation revealed two adults, male and female, were assaulted in a home invasion. Additionally there were two juveniles in the home. All barricaded themselves in a bedroom. “When Mr. Tallant continued towards them. [The resident] fired several shots, striking Mr. Tallant twice. Once in the thigh and another round in the calf.”

Tallant was placed under arrest and transported to a Joplin, Mo. hospital where he remains. He is expected to survive. When released from medical care he will be extradited back to Kansas and face the following charges in Cherokee County:

Aggravated Burglary

Aggravated Assault

Criminal Damage to Property

It is unknown if the residents knew the suspect.

