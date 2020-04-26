Suspect in custody, two victims stabbed multiple times; One flown critical from rural crime scene

Sgt Thresher of the Jasper County Sheriff's Office tells us this is a domestic issue, the suspect and two victims are related

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (Rural Avilla) — Just before 10:45 PM Saturday night, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, Avilla Fire Department and Mercy Carthage were dispatched to a possible stabbing, involving two victims, 8711 County Road 40.

“2242 hrs we were dispatched to a possible stabbing. Upon arrival we found two victims and a suspect. The suspect was taken into custody,” Sgt Thresher of Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

“The female victim was transported [Mercy Life Line] to Springfield and the male was transported [Mercy Ambulance] to Joplin.”

We are told this was a domestic issue, all three are related. It’s not known exactly what occurred inside the residence, where all three reside. “It’s too early to tell. Our main concern was securing the scene. And getting medical treatment for the victims.”

Sgt Thresher emphasized there is not a threat to the public since the suspect is already in custody. When pressed he told us this residence is not a familiar location they have been called to before regarding domestic issues. He also could not give us the ages of the victims, however they were husband and wife.

The suspect, age unknown, did suffer some minor injuries. He was transported by law enforcement to a hospital for treatment, then will be transported to jail.

Detectives of the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrived around midnight to process the crime scene and begin their investigation.











CLICK EACH IMAGE TO ENLARGE THEN ZOOM WITH FINGERS

Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sarcoxie Police Department assisted Jasper County Sheriff’s Office initially securing the scene.

Sgt Thresher tells us they will hopefully have an update in the morning or later in the day. Watch for news updates here on our Joplin News First tab at Four States Home Page.