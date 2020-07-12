Sunday afternoon crash sends one to the hospital

JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly after 4:00 PM Sunday afternoon Joplin Emergency Dispatch began receiving reports of a two vehicle crash at East 32nd and South Connecticut Ave. Joplin Fire Department Ladder 5 and Rescue 4 expedited to the scene along with Joplin Police and METS ambulance.

Upon arrival first reports were a minivan had collided with a pickup truck in a head on crash.

TIPSTERS LET US KNOW WHAT THEY WERE SEEING ON THE TIPLINE

“32nd and Connecticut, crash … it looks bad!” H.D.

“32nd and Connecticut <pic sent> I’m curious how many wrecks they have had right there since they started road work.” C.A.L.

“It looks bad. 32nd and Connecticut.” S.Y.







CLICK EACH TO ENLARGE, THEN USE FINGERS TO ZOOM

Joplin Police Department tell us that the minivan was traveling east on 32nd, making a turn north onto South Connecticut. The pickup truck was traveling westbound.

METS ambulance transported one minor from the minivan to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. JPD says all others declined medical care.

Appleton Towing removed one vehicle and Comer’s Wrecker Service removed the other from the scene and cleaned the debris.

We will update the story here on our Joplin News First news tab on FSHP with more information as it’s released from the Joplin Police Department. CLICK here to save our news tab as a bookmark on your phone. We post numerous times a day. And update stories at a moments notice.