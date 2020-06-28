Summer school student tests positive for COVID-19

JOPLIN, Mo. – Recently a student case of COVID-19 was confirmed by the Joplin Health Department and the Joplin R-8 at an undisclosed elementary school. Now Saturday a second school has a case, Stapleton Elementary, East 41st St. Once again they make the note that if you were not contacted, your child was not exposed.

Joplin Schools received confirmation today, June 27th, that one of our summer school students at Stapleton Elementary tested positive for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, all families of students that had contact with the positive student have been notified. If you were not contacted your child was not exposed.

Meanwhile, the district is doing a deep clean of the school, classrooms, and closing the affected classroom while we continue to work closely with the health department. Furthermore, we are in constant communication and in full cooperation with the health department as we follow their guidance. Thank you for your patience and understanding. Classes will resume Monday.

