Student Life Flighted After Industrial Incident During Tech Center Class

Current medical status of the student is unknown after being flown for treatment of injuries suffered

(CARTHAGE, Mo.) — Carthage School officials tell us that an incident occurred in a class at the Carthage South Technical Center shortly after 10:00 AM Friday.

That student was the only one reported injured. He was transported to Mercy Carthage and then Mercy Lifeline Helicopter to a Springfield area hospital.

Carthage High School Principal Matt Huntley states it happened in class and other students witnessed it. “We have counselors on staff who are with some of our students right now.”

All other students and staff are fine, no injuries, but he states, “things are emotional.”

Huntley goes on to emphasize, “This was an accident that happened in class, during [a] course project.”

Carthage Police and Carthage School Resource officially Chad Dininger tells us that this was an isolated incident. It did not go any further than the classroom.

It’s also important to note the Carthage Tech Centers service other school districts. At this time it’s not known what other schools had students present in the class where this incident occurred.

Around noon the following information was released to the public via FB.

The entrances to the rear of the South Tech Center are covered by tape as an active investigation.

Carthage Police were present on the scene and were visible going in and out of the building. We were not allowed inside but it was obvious this was part of an investigation they were mapping out.