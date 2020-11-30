Structure fire visible for miles, near 3800 bl South Main, Joplin

UPDATE: Residence not occupied since 2015. 127 West 38th according to authorities.

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 10:15 AM Joplin Emergency Comm. began receiving alerts regarding a structure fire, near 3800-4000 south Main, according to maps it sits about Joplin Ave where a traditional road does not run, but plotted on maps.

Joplin Fire, METS, Joplin Police responded. Mutual aid was requested of Redings Mill Fire Department.

Structure was fully involved as Fire arrived. Tanker trucks were used at first while a long line was run.

More information as it becomes available.

Shannon Becker is at the scene.