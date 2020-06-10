Structure fire video captured by southeast Kansas followers

GALENA, Kan. — Shortly after 9:30 PM Tuesday evening Galena Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 701 Chicago in Galena, Kansas.

Winds were gusting at the time of the fire and embers were scattering across US-66/7th street according to witnesses.

Power lines above the structure were caught in the flames and burned through. You can see them flash in the video captured by our friend, Kandi Duncan.

The structure was a total loss. No one was injured battling the fire. The building sat on the alley, appeared to be a garage and carport and was visible from across US-66 and the city water tower.

Google Street View shows the 20 X 40 garage strucure on a plot of property at 701 Chicago.



More information is below from the Galena Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page and Midwest Emergency Photography.