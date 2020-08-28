Structure fire under control quickly; South St Louis detour Friday afternoon

JOPLIN, Mo. — 4:00 PM Friday afternoon Joplin Fire Department were dispatched to a structure fire in the 600 bk S St Louis.

Upon arrival Joplin Fire reports of “we have a working fire.” About that same time was the St Louis command request: sound a second alarm.

Joplin Police shut down the roadway between 5th and 7th on St Louis while hoses were stretched.

A woman pulled up and shouted from her car, “squatters are in there!” A primary search of the residence showed no one was inside and the fire was under control quickly.

We were told no civilians or firefighters were injured. More information from Joplin Fire Department as it is released. Click here to follow our news tab. We post new stories are any minute and update stories without notice.