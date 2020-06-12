Structure fire in Neosho

Initially an outside fire, mattresses next to the building, spread to the main structure

NEOSHO, Mo. — Shortly before 8:00 PM Neosho Fire Department were alerted to a reported outside/dumpster fire at 308 East Spring Street, The Restoration Life Center Thrift Store.

Upon arrival it wasn’t just a dumpster, it was a group of mattresses we are told that behind the building. That then spread to the structure.

Mutual aid was requested of Redings Mill Fire District.

Neosho Police assisted blocking off traffic as hoses were ran from various hydrants.

